Saturday, August 8th | 18 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Beirut Blast Inquiry Request, Says UN After Macron Call for Probe

Israel Donates Aid Kits to Ethiopian School for Underprivileged Kids in Fight Against Coronavirus

Former US National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

Israel’s Outgoing UN Envoy Danny Danon Says He Aimed to ‘Dilute the Hatred’ at Global Body

Jewish Student Leader at USC Quits Over Abuse She Says She Faced for Her Pro-Israel Views

ADL Head Urges Jordan’s King to Enable Extradition of Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi to US ‘Without Delay’

Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

Jewish World Mourns Passing of Renowned Talmudic Scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

August 8, 2020 10:00 am
0

No Beirut Blast Inquiry Request, Says UN After Macron Call for Probe

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beirut’s port, a UN spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.

Dozens are still missing after Tuesday’s blast in the Lebanese capital that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable homes, hammering a nation already staggering from economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases.

Initial Lebanese probes have pointed to an ammonium nitrate cargo, which was abandoned in Beirut, as the source of the blast. During a visit to Beirut on Thursday, Macron said that a transparent international inquiry was needed.

“We would be willing to consider such a request if we were to receive one. Nothing like that has been received, however,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Related coverage

August 7, 2020 1:54 pm
0

Former US National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

Brent Scowcroft, a pragmatic three-star general who served as national security adviser to Republican US Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W....

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could also establish an inquiry if mandated by a UN legislative body such as the 193-member General Assembly or the 15-member Security Council.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday that a Lebanese investigation into the blast would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference or if it was due to negligence or an accident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.