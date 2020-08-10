Monday, August 10th | 20 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Gaza Border Heats Up, Hamas Fires Rocket Barrage Into Sea in Apparent ‘Warning’ to Israel

Israeli MKs Call for PA Prisoners’ Affairs Administration to Be Declared a Terrorist Group

Philadelphia Mayor Calls on Antisemitic Local NAACP President Rodney Muhammad to Resign

UAE Reunites Yemenite Jewish Family

Israeli Government Reveals $320 Million Plan to Stimulate Investment, Job Retention in Tech

Biotechnology Company Roche, Israeli Firm aMoon to Launch Early-Stage Innovation Program

Was Beirut Explosion Intended for Israel?

Yemen’s UNESCO-Listed Old Sanaa Houses Collapse in Heavy Rains

China Targeting US Election Infrastructure With Cyberattacks, Says O’Brien

Israel’s Ratio Oil Refinances Bank Debt With New $650 Million Loan

August 10, 2020 7:54 am
0

Israel’s Ratio Oil Refinances Bank Debt With New $650 Million Loan

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of the Israeli Leviathan gas processing rig in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem / Pool.

Israel‘s Ratio Oil Exploration said on Monday it refinanced its bank debt with a new seven-year dollar loan of $650 million.

The loan, bearing interest of LIBOR plus 3.5%, is provided by a consortium of eight banks, including HSBC Plc, BNP Paribas, ING Bank NV, Natixis, Société Générale, Nedbank, Mizrahi Tefahot, and Hapoalim.

Ratio is planning to withdraw $480 million in the first stage, which it will use to repay a $450 million loan it took to fund the company’s share in the development of the first stage of the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel‘s Mediterranean coast.

It will use the remaining loan for the future development of Leviathan, which started production at the end of 2019.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.