Monday, August 10th | 20 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanese Blogger’s Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral

Facebook Urged to Adopt International Antisemitism Definition

Antisemitism ‘Rampant’ in Pro Baseball, Jewish Ex-Player Says After Nazi Salute Incident

As Israel Struggles With COVID-19, Belzer Rebbe Exacerbates Problem

Arabs and Israelis ‘Speaking With One Voice’ in Support of Extending Iran Arms Embargo, Says Pompeo

New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Use Baseball Bat to Attack Jews

Rising Antisemitism Presents ‘Dire’ Threat to Germany, Head of Top National Security Agency Warns

Lebanon Government Resigns Amid Outrage Over Beirut Blast

Trump Vows New Iran Deal ‘Within Four Weeks’ if Re-Elected in November

As Gaza Border Heats Up, Hamas Fires Rocket Barrage Into Sea in Apparent ‘Warning’ to Israel

August 10, 2020 1:54 pm
0

New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Use Baseball Bat to Attack Jews

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Lakewood, New Jersey. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A New Jersey man pled guilty on Monday to threatening to attack members of a local Jewish community, NJ.com reported.

Anthony Lodespoto, 43, of Howell, New Jersey confessed to sending messages via Facebook that threatened to use a baseball bat to assault members of the Jewish community of Lakewood.

Shortly after, he sent a threatening message to Governor Phil Murphy’s Facebook account.

Police in Lakewood stated that Lodespoto claimed his motive was the Jewish community’s supposed violations of New Jersey’s coronavirus regulations on social distancing.

Lodespoto will be sentenced on September 25 after pleading guilty to “bias intimidation.”

The prosecution is seeking 180 days in jail as a condition of probation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.