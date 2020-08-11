In Call With France’s Macron, Israel’s Netanyahu Offers Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday about the situation in Lebanon following last Tuesday’s deadly blast in Beirut.

Netanyahu, his office said, “commended President Macron for his leadership on the issue of Lebanon and expressed Israel’s willingness to render humanitarian assistance, all of which would go directly to the population.”

The Israeli prime minister also “pointed out that in order to prevent disasters like the one that occurred at Beirut port, the explosives and missiles that Hezbollah has hidden must be removed from all concentrations of civilian population in Lebanon.”

Furthermore, Netanyahu “made it clear that Hezbollah is sorely mistaken if thinks it can solve the crisis in Lebanon by creating a crisis with Israel.”