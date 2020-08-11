Police Investigate Swastika Vandalism of Pennsylvania Synagogue

Police in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are investigating the vandalism of a local synagogue with swastikas.

Swastikas were stenciled onto the entrance of the Kesher Israel Synagogue on North Third Street in the Pennsylvanian capital. The Nazi symbols were removed shortly after being discovered on Monday morning.

Rabbi Elisha Friedman told local broadcaster WGAL that police had reassured him that there was no imminent danger to the community.

“I do believe law enforcement believes this was done using a stencil, but I don’t think they see it as a wave of antisemitic graffiti. There is a rise in antisemitic incidents in general, but I don’t think law enforcement believes we are in imminent danger,” Rabbi Friedman said.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Patty Kim strongly condemned the incident.

“Graffiti and vandalism will not be tolerated and I reject the hatred these symbols represent. While this may be an isolated incident, we cannot allow this behavior to become routine,” Kim said in a statement.

Kim also took to Twitter to declare, “Everyone has a role to play in combating bigotry. I’ve reached out to the congregation to see how my office can be supportive during this fearful and infuriating time.”