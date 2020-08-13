Thursday, August 13th | 23 Av 5780

August 13, 2020 1:24 pm
Israel Welcomes Lithuanian Designation of Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man rides a motorbike past a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, Lebanon, July 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ali Hashisho.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday warmly praised Lithuania’s decision to blacklist Hezbollah — the Tehran regime’s Shi’a proxy in Lebanon — as a terrorist group.

“Lithuania‘s important decision to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization draws a clear line against Hezbollah’s terrorism,” the Foreign Ministry declared on its Twitter feed. “We call on other European capitals to follow Lithuania in this effort to outlaw Iranian-sponsored terror.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Thursday that the Baltic nation “stands beside the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, which declared Hezbollah in its entirety ‘a terrorist group.'”

Hezbollah was also a component of the Lebanese government that resigned this week in the wake of the devastating blast in Beirut’s port area on Aug. 4.

“Having taken into consideration the information acquired by our institutions and partners, we may conclude that Hezbollah uses terrorist means that pose a threat to the security of a significant number of countries, including Lithuania,” Linkevicius said in his statement announcing the ten-year ban.

Jewish organizations also welcomed Lithuania’s move.

“The list of countries joining the global fight against Hezbollah is growing! Thank you, @LinkeviciusL and@LithuaniaMFA for recognizing the true nature of the Iranian-sponsored terrorist group,” the American Jewish Committee said on Twitter.

 

