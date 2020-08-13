Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Welcome News of UAE Peace Deal

Jewish and pro-Israel groups praised on Thursday the news of the normalization deal reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations stated, “The Abraham Accord, as it is being called, is the most significant diplomatic development in the Middle East since the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In taking this historic step, the UAE is paving the way for additional Arab and Muslim states to normalize their ties with Israel, which can help transform the region and enhance the prospects for a true and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This agreement is a bulwark against the forces of extremism and radicalism in the region. ”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said, “The establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE represents a historic breakthrough for peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. We greatly appreciate the efforts of President Trump and his administration in facilitating this major diplomatic achievement.”

“We applaud Israel and the UAE for their constructive and productive diplomacy in reaching this momentous agreement,” it added. “The UAE joins Egypt and Jordan in paving the path to peace through recognition and engagement rather than seeking to isolate and boycott the Jewish state.”

“With this announcement, Israel and the UAE are joining the United States in launching a Strategic Agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation,” AIPAC went on to say. “We urge other Arab states and the Palestinians to follow their lead. The Palestinian leadership, in particular, should end its boycott of Israel and America and return to the negotiating table.”

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said, “The World Jewish Congress enthusiastically welcomes the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a tremendous step forward for these states, the region, and the peace process. This is an historic moment, facilitated in great part by the Trump administration, that demonstrates that diplomacy and dialogue can lead to progress and cooperation.”

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said, “This is an electrifying moment. Its importance for the entire region cannot be overstated. First, the potential for UAE-Israel cooperation in many spheres is vast. Second, it adds to the architecture of peace, following the 1979 treaty with Egypt and the 1994 treaty with Jordan. Third, it sends a powerful, uplifting message to others in the area of what the future of the Middle East can look like. And fourth, it is a welcome reminder of America’s unique capacity to facilitate such outcomes.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “I commend Israeli and Emirati leaders for being willing to buck the hardliners today to make real concessions toward Arab-Israeli peace. This is a reminder of the positive role that the US uniquely can play on the global stage, helping to broker historic agreements and advance the cause of peace around the world.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center said, “All Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike should hail today’s Abraham Agreement. Today is a historic day — two allies of the US now become open strategic partners in the region to thwart Iran and other jihadists. It also signals further dramatic normalization between Arabs and Jews in the region.”

“Today’s announcement is sending a message to the Palestinian people,” it noted. “The peace train has left the station. Peace with Israel is within reach but only if Palestinians have leaders who are prepared to forever forswear violence and terrorism. Today, the Palestinian Authority no longer has veto power over regional relations between Arab and the Jewish nations. It’s time for the Palestinians to come to the peace table and directly negotiate with Jerusalem.”

Board of Deputies of British Jews President Marie van der Zyl said, “I warmly welcome the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This is a historic development and an important step for prosperity, peace and security in the region.”

Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, said, “This is an historic announcement. We consistently pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and today those prayers were answered in a big way.”