August 14, 2020 9:09 am
Congressman Urges Trump Administration to Sever Ties With Palestinian Authority

avatar by JNS.org

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) called on the Trump administration to cut off all ties with the Palestinian Authority until it gives up “its obsession with violence” and ceases the payments it provides for terrorists and their families.

“By rewarding terrorists, the Palestinians are placing bloodshed ahead of peace,” Lamborn said on Wednesday. “The only constant throughout the over-100-year conflict is the Palestinian leadership’s dedication to violence and terror. I’m grateful for the leadership of [US] President [Donald] Trump and his continued support for our friend and ally Israel. I am hopeful the Palestinians will be forced to cease their horrendous payments and that we can finally achieve peace, stability and progress in the region.”

Lamborn has been a leader in the fight against the PA’s “pay for slay” policy and was one of the initiators of the Taylor Force Act, a law that seeks to cut financial aid to the PA until it ends this practice.

Lamborn’s plea comes less than two weeks after he sent a letter to Trump calling for the designation of the PA Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and its director, Qadri Abu Bakr, as “sponsors of terrorism” for their role in continuing these payments.

