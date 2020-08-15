Saturday, August 15th | 25 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Calls for Credible Probe Into ‘Overwhelming’ Beirut Blast

Israel Condemns UN Decision Not to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Greek, Turkish Warships in ‘Mini Collision’ Ankara Calls Provocative

As UAE Hails Israel Accord, Silence From Saudi Arabia

Iran’s President Says UAE Made ‘Huge Mistake’ With Israel Deal

US Loses Iran Arms Embargo Bid as Putin Pushes Summit to Avoid Nuclear Deal Showdown

US Will Do Utmost to Renew Iran Arms Embargo, Pompeo Vows

Arabic Newspaper in Canada Falsely Blames Israel for Beirut Explosion

Iran and Turkey Blast UAE Peace Deal With Israel as ‘Sin of Normalization’

US Says It Seized Four Iranian Fuel Shipments en Route to Venezuela

August 15, 2020 3:17 pm
0

Israel Condemns UN Decision Not to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi looks on during his meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Jerusalem July 20, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The UN Security Council’s decision not to extend an arms embargo on Iran will lead to further Middle East instability, Israel’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“The extremist regime in Iran doesn’t just finance terrorism: it takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool. This behavior represents a danger to regional and international stability,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.