Israel Condemns UN Decision Not to Extend Iran Arms Embargo
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
The UN Security Council’s decision not to extend an arms embargo on Iran will lead to further Middle East instability, Israel’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
“The extremist regime in Iran doesn’t just finance terrorism: it takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool. This behavior represents a danger to regional and international stability,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.