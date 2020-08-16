Prominent UAE Cleric Praises Israeli Soldier for Stopping Palestinians From Stomping on Image of UAE Leader

A prominent cleric and media personality in the United Arab Emirates praised an Israeli soldier who prevented Palestinian demonstrators from stomping on an image of one of the UAE’s leaders on the Temple Mount.

Waseem Yousef, a prominent religious figure in the UAE who often appears on television, tweeted over the weekend a video of an Israeli soldier pulling up the image and walking away with it. In text accompanying the video he wrote, “The manners of this Jew is more honorable than you, because you are without honor.”

The manners of this Jew is more honorable than you, because you are without honor

.#Israel pic.twitter.com/dISyiZhpLu — Dr. Waseem Yousef (@waseem_yousef) August 14, 2020

Over another video of the Palestinians stomping on the image, Yousef wrote, “This filthy morals, you do not really deserve Jerusalem — most of you work in Israel and you are asking the Arabs to boycott Israel — the truth is you are without morals. The Jews are more honorable than you.”

This filthy morals, you do not really deserve Jerusalem – most of you work in Israel and you are asking the Arabs to boycott Israel – the truth is you are without morals. The Jews are more honorable than you https://t.co/dQV3IM3JPD — Dr. Waseem Yousef (@waseem_yousef) August 15, 2020

Over an image of the Israeli and Emirati flags flying next to each other, Yousef said, “Israel raises the flags of the Emirates in the city of Netanya, and some Palestinians are burning the flag of my country.”

Israel raises the flags of the Emirates in the city of Netanya, and some Palestinians are burning the flag of my country, pic.twitter.com/FpWqkC9gJ9 — Dr. Waseem Yousef (@waseem_yousef) August 16, 2020

The Palestinians were protesting the just-announced normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, which has been virulently condemned by Palestinian leaders.