After Normalization Deal, Israeli President Invites UAE Crown Prince to Visit Jerusalem

August 17, 2020 10:38 am
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Pool via Reuters.

In a letter sent on Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin personally invited the crown prince of the Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit the Jewish state as an “honored guest” following the normalization deal reached with the United Arab Emirates last week.

“I am hopeful that the agreement between our countries will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the peoples of the region, bring economic benefit and regional stability,” Rivlin tweeted.

“In my letter, I wrote that I have no doubt that future generations will appreciate how brave and wise leadership restarted the discourse on peace, trust, dialogue between peoples and religions, cooperation and a promising future, a beacon, illuminating the road ahead for others,” he added.

