August 17, 2020 9:04 am
0

Report: Israel Reopens Its Skies With Caveats

avatar by JNS.org

Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, May 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel on Sunday partially reopened its skies to incoming and outgoing flights, following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a plan published by the Israeli government last week, those entering Israel from “green countries” will no longer be required to quarantine upon entry.

Israelis will be permitted to fly to Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before flying and will have to remain in quarantine upon arrival until the test results are received, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Israelis and foreign residents will be allowed to arrive in Israel without the need to quarantine from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Rwanda, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. However, entry to these countries will not be allowed with an Israeli passport.

In accordance with the plan, the list of countries accepting Israelis will be updated every two weeks. In addition, passengers from Israel must fill out a health declaration and details on both departure and return to Israel.

