Report: Israel Reopens Its Skies With Caveats

JNS.org – Israel on Sunday partially reopened its skies to incoming and outgoing flights, following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a plan published by the Israeli government last week, those entering Israel from “green countries” will no longer be required to quarantine upon entry.

Israelis will be permitted to fly to Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia, but will need to be tested for COVID-19 before flying and will have to remain in quarantine upon arrival until the test results are received, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Israelis and foreign residents will be allowed to arrive in Israel without the need to quarantine from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Rwanda, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. However, entry to these countries will not be allowed with an Israeli passport.