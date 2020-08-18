Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Partners With Kosher-Style Restaurant to Help Benefit Struggling Eateries

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal has teamed up with a kosher-style New York City eatery to help raise funds for a coalition that is seeking federal government relief for the coronavirus-battered restaurant industry.

The “Southpaw” actor designed a t-shirt that features the blue logo of Russ & Daughters, a Manhattan smoked fish shop that has been around since 1914.

The shirt is tie-dyed in salmon pink. Russ & Daughters, which also serves bagels, caviar and other gourmet groceries, opened a certified kosher location and sit-down dairy restaurant inside the Jewish Museum on the Upper East Side in 2016.

The shirt is available for purchase on Russ & Daughters’ website with free shipping and all proceeds from the sales will go to the Independent Restaurant Coalition — a non-profit group that is leading lobbying efforts to have Congress pass the RESTAURANTS Act of 2020, which would establish a $120 billion grant program to assist small restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related coverage Israeli Pop Star Omer Adam Invited to Perform in UAE by Royal Family Member Israeli pop singer Omer Adam received a "personal invitation" from the royal family of the United Arab Emirates to visit...

Gyllenhaal wore the t-shirt when he performed a handstand challenge with actor Tom Holland in April.

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, one in three restaurants could close by the end of 2020 if they do not receive additional federal assistance.

More than one in four unemployed people since the start of the pandemic have been restaurant workers, Variety reported.

“The impact extends way beyond restaurants,” chef Marcus Samuelsson said in a video message supporting the coalition. “Why is our government ignoring it?”

He also noted that the restaurant industry employed 15 times as many people as the airline industry, which had already received a substantial bailout.