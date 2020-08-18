Wednesday, August 19th | 29 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Abbas Says Palestinians Not Worried About ‘Nonsense’ Israel-UAE Deal

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Walks Back Own Spokesman’s Remarks on Potential Normalization Deal With Israel

Hezbollah Has ‘Taken Hostage’ Lebanese People’s Future, Israel Says

Dozens of State Legislators Slam Democratic Socialists of America for ‘Blatantly Antisemitic Litmus Test’ of New York City Council Candidates

‘Never Again,’ Israeli Air Force Chief Vows During Historic Flyover of Dachau, 75 Years After Liberation

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Partners With Kosher-Style Restaurant to Help Benefit Struggling Eateries

Israel and Ukraine Urge Pilgrims Not to Make Annual Trip to Tomb of Revered Hasidic Rabbi

Deals Under the Radar: These Are the Israeli Tech Companies Already Operating in the UAE

Sudan Says It Intends to Follow UAE’s Lead, Make Peace With Israel

US Special Envoy on Antisemitism Calls for Release of Yemenite Jew Said to Be Jailed by Iran-Backed Houthis

August 18, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Dozens of State Legislators Slam Democratic Socialists of America for ‘Blatantly Antisemitic Litmus Test’ of New York City Council Candidates

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A nearly-deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar.

Dozens of members of the New York State Assembly have condemned the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for issuing what they called a “blatantly antisemitic litmus test” to prospective City Council candidates.

The DSA’s questionnaire to candidates included the line, “Do you pledge not to travel to Israel if elected to City Council in solidarity with Palestinians living under occupation?”

“Even though foreign policy falls outside the purview of municipal government, gestures like travel to a country by elected officials from a city the size and prominence of New York still send a powerful message, as would the refusal to participate in them,” the questionnaire added.

The next question was an aggressive near-endorsement of the antisemitic BDS campaign, reading, “Do you support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement? If not, why?”

The assembly members said of the DSA questionnaire, “This blatantly antisemitic litmus test is abhorrent. Singling out the only Jewish state — a strong democracy in the region, where women’s rights, freedom of speech, and religious freedom are protected — is detestable.”

“The DSA’s position cannot be rationalized,” they added. “It is offensive, antisemitic, and dangerous, particularly at a time when antisemitism is on the rise in the United States and in the New York area.”

“No political organization that embeds antisemitism into its platform should be welcome in the halls of our legislature,” they concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.