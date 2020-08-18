Tuesday, August 18th | 28 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Deals Under the Radar: These Are the Israeli Tech Companies Already Operating in the UAE

Sudan Says It Intends to Follow UAE’s Lead, Make Peace With Israel

US Special Envoy on Antisemitism Calls for Release of Yemenite Jew Said to Be Jailed by Iran-Backed Houthis

‘Synagogue of the American Revolution’ in Philadelphia Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

After Peace Deal, Israeli Spy Chief Meets UAE National Security Adviser to Discuss Cooperation

Outrage Over ‘Heil Hitler’ Slogan Sprayed on House in Historic Center of French City of Lyon

Gaza’s Lone Power Plant Shuts Down Amid Tension With Israel

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Conflicts in Libya, Syria in Phone Call

What Does Kamala Harris’ Nomination for Vice President Mean for Israel?

UN Tribunal Convicts Main Defendant in Hariri Assassination Case

August 18, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Sudan Says It Intends to Follow UAE’s Lead, Make Peace With Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The head of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R). Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the African country intended to sign a peace accord with Israel, following the normalization deal reached by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates last week.

“The Emirates’ move is a brave and bold step and contributes to putting the Arab world on the right track to build peace in the region and to build sustainable peace,” Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Sadig told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I cannot deny that there are contacts between Sudan and Israel,” he continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later praised the announcement, saying, “Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement and will be able — together — to build a better future for all peoples of the region. We will do whatever is necessary to turn vision into reality.”

Israel has cultivated relations with Sudan in recent years, and Netanyahu met with Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during a trip to Uganda in February.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.