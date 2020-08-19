Wednesday, August 19th | 29 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Coronavirus Chief: ‘Israel Has Lowest Mortality Rate in the World’

Headed for UN Security Council Vote, Will UNIFIL’s Ineffective Mandate Change or End?

Knesset Committee Adjourns Without Approving Bill to Delay Budget

Israeli Retailer Sues UNHRC for Defamation Over UN ‘Blacklist’

IDF Chief: Hezbollah ‘Terror Army’ Preventing UNIFIL From Fulfilling Its Mandate

Israel Targets Hamas Special Forces Facility Following Rocket Attack

Biden Campaign Repudiates Linda Sarsour, Condemns BDS Movement

College Students Start Jewish Political Action Committee in Support of Biden

Gov. Newsom Signs California Ethnic-Studies Bill Into Law

Sudan Fires Foreign Ministry Spokesman Following Israel Remarks

August 19, 2020 9:25 am
0

Biden Campaign Repudiates Linda Sarsour, Condemns BDS Movement

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders applauds fellow panelist Lisa Sarsour, executive director at the Arab American Association of New York, during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn, April 16, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

Prominent anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour appeared on Tuesday on the live stream of the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly.

Sarsour — who acted as a surrogate for Bernie Sanders during the primaries — remarked, “The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment.”

Following Tuesday’s event, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden repudiated Sarsour, with a spokesman for his campaign stating, “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of antisemitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform.”

“She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever,” the spokesman added.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.