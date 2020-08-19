Wednesday, August 19th | 30 Av 5780

August 19, 2020 4:38 pm
Netanyahu Says UAE Interested in Major Investments in Israel’s Negev Region

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A view of Ein Avdat in the Zin Valley of the Negev Desert. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates was interested in making major investments in the Jewish state’s southern Negev region following the normalization accord that was announced last week.

Speaking at a Knesset meeting of the Negev Lobby, Netanyahu said, “We have good news that is very important to the state and to the Negev. The peace agreement with the UAE is a great opportunity for the injection of new investments in the Negev.”

“In the Negev, you are developing the whole gamut of desert agriculture, water, and solar energy,” he added. “These things are very interesting to our friends in the UAE.”

“I am aware of their desire to invest here in their sovereign wealth fund, which, by the way, is almost $1 trillion,” Netanyahu noted. “They are very interested in investing in Israel.”

“I also intend to bring them to the Negev and I am certain that you will show them the great possibilities that exist here,” he continued.

Netanyahu called this a “unique opportunity” and “great news for the State of Israel.”

