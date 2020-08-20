Thursday, August 20th | 30 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Demonstrators Rally Behind Jewish Owner of Berlin Bar Following Suspected Neo-Nazi Arson Attack

FBI Expresses ‘Regret’ for Tweet Referencing Antisemitic Fabrication ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’

UAE FM Expects ‘Warm’ Peace With Israel; Embassy to Be in Tel Aviv

Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Vice Presidential Nod

Part-Israeli Owned Elicio Therapeutics Enters Covid-19 Vaccine Race, Reports Success in Pre-Clinical Trials

Apple Secretly Acquired Israeli Photography Startup Camerai

Iran Says It Detained a UAE Ship, Its Crew on Monday: State TV

Iran Announces Locally-Made Ballistic and Cruise Missiles Amid US Tensions

US Officials Irked by Ex-Israeli Envoy’s Churning of Vice-Presidential Rumor Mill

Pompeo Warns Russia, China Against Ignoring Move to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran

August 20, 2020 9:20 am
0

Democrats Adopt Platform at Convention Supporting Two-State Solution, Opposing BDS

avatar by JNS.org

The US and Israeli flags. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Democratic National Committee members approved the party’s platform on Tuesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic platform includes language that expresses support for the US-Israel relationship, a pledge to maintain security funding for Israel and backing for a two-state solution “that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own.”

Regarding the status of Jerusalem, the platform states: “We believe that while Jerusalem is a matter for final-status negotiations, it should remain the capital of Israel, an undivided city accessible to people of all faiths.”

This reflects the stance of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, that the US embassy, which US President Donald Trump moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, five months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, should remain in place.

It also expresses opposition to “any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement, while protecting the constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.