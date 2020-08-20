Thursday, August 20th | 30 Av 5780

August 20, 2020 3:14 pm
‘Enough Is Enough’: Bahraini Diplomat Says Lebanese People Fed Up With Hezbollah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

People take part in a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Hannah McKay.

Bahrain’s ambassador to the US said on a program sponsored by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) earlier this week that the Lebanese people were fed up with Hezbollah and that the Iran-backed terror group bore responsibility for the devastating Beirut blast earlier this month.

In a video appearance on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention, Ambassador Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Khalifa said, “For the first time in a very long time, we are hearing from the Lebanese people that enough is enough when it comes to Hezbollah.”

“That concern has been voiced by other countries in the region,” he said, noting that Bahrain “designated Hezbollah since 2013, because we recognize the threat that such an organization has on the development of any community.”

“They would foster extremism” and eventually rise to dominate the government, Al Khalifa notd.

“What happens as a result of that?” he asked. “We have an example with what happened with the explosion.”

“So, it’s very important that people recognize the threat that Hezbollah propagates,” he said. “When we look at their baseless propaganda and the way that they de-educate communities, it becomes a force that needs to be pushed back.”

Watch the full discussion below:

