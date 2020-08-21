Pompeo Discusses Joint Effort to ‘Counter Iran’s Malign Influence’ With Israel’s New UN Rep

New Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan met in New York on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Great speaking with Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations @giladerdan1 today,” Pompeo tweeted. “We will continue our strong partnership with Israel at the @UN where we will work to counter Iran’s malign influence and promote prosperity, security, commerce, and stability in the region.”

Erdan replied, “Thank you Secretary Pompeo for your leadership and determination.”

Thank you Secretary Pompeo for your leadership and determination.

US UN Ambassador Kelly Craft and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook also took part in the meeting.

Erdan later tweeted, “Today, I met with the @SecPompeo, the @USAmbUN and Iran Envoy, Brian Hook. I reiterated that Israel fully supports the US Snap Back of Sanctions against Iran. We will never let the US stand alone — especially when other countries enable Iran to push their murderous agenda.”

Today, I met with the @SecPompeo, the @USAmbUN and Iran Envoy, Brian Hook. I reiterated that Israel fully supports the US Snap Back of Sanctions against Iran. We will never let the US stand alone — especially when other countries enable Iran to push their murderous agenda.

Erdan stated, “Instead of imposing upon Iran crippling sanctions that will curb the regime’s murderous ambitions, the Security Council is absconding its mission and its mandate, and is paving the way for a nuclear Iran that will threaten the entire global community. The European Union must abandon the support that, in effect, it is lending to the Ayatollahs in Iran. Israel stands firmly with the United States, and will do all in its power to assist the US government in stopping Iran’s malign activities and aspirations.”

Also discussed, according to the Israeli UN Mission, was “the peace agreement that recently emerged between Israel and the UAE.”

“Erdan thanked the US president and secretary of state for their leadership in this groundbreaking and historic achievement,” Israel’s UN Mission said. “Erdan noted that this important development will likely pave the way for other peace agreements in the region, and will also send a strong message to the Palestinians that the Arab world will not be swayed by continued Palestinian rejectionism.”

“Ambassador Erdan also raised with Secretary of State Pompeo the issue of Hezbollah’s military build-up in southern Lebanon and the need to strengthen UNIFIL’s authority to inspect and carry out its mandate effectively,” it continued. “He added that if such strengthening is not achieved there will be a need to reassess the need for the mission altogether.”