Friday, August 21st | 2 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pompeo Discusses Joint Effort to ‘Counter Iran’s Malign Influence’ With Israel’s New UN Rep

US Jewish Leaders Urge Renewal of UN Arms Embargo on Iran

Rising Gaza Tensions Prompt Stepped-Up Mediation Efforts

Antisemitic Protests Outside Michigan Synagogue Are Allowed, District Judge Rules

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 14 Iranians Over ‘Gross Violations of Human Rights’

Israel-UAE Normalization Deal Said to Be ‘Judo-Inspired’

After UAE Deal, One Step Closer to Compromise

Austrian Jewish Leader Warns of Rising ‘Anti-Israel Antisemitism’ After Synagogue Defaced With Pro-Palestinian Slogans

Trump Redoubles Vow to Withdraw Troops From Iraq; Eyes Prospects for Oil Deals

Steve Bannon, Key to Trump’s Rise, Charged With Defrauding Border-Wall Supporters

August 21, 2020 1:08 pm
0

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 14 Iranians Over ‘Gross Violations of Human Rights’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Lisi Niesner / Pool.

The United States imposed on Friday visa restrictions on more than a dozen individuals for their involvement in “gross violations of human rights on behalf of the Iranian regime.”

The move coincided with the annual Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the new sanctions were “a message of support to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s many victims worldwide that we will promote accountability for those who spread terror and violence.”

“The United States will continue to pressure Iran to treat its own people with dignity and respect,” he added. “Iran conducts assassinations and terrorism abroad to spread its reign of terror well beyond its own borders.”

“Today’s action includes visa restrictions on 13 officials involved in a brutal and intricately planned assassination carried out in Switzerland in 1990 as part of Iran’s ongoing worldwide terrorism campaign,” Pompeo noted. “These 13 assassins, who posed as Iranian diplomats, were acting under the highest orders of their government to silence opposition and show that no one is safe from the Iranian regime, no matter where they live. The United States will not stand for the Iranian regime silencing its critics through violence and terror.”

“And it is not only abroad where the Iranian regime uses fear and violence to control Iranian citizens,” the secretary of state pointed out. “We are also publicly designating Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who as director of Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, oversaw an institution synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. Evin Prison has been used to oppress peaceful Iranian protesters and journalists, as well as foreigners who are swept up and imprisoned to be held hostage to squeeze concessions out of their home governments.”

“The United States looks forward to the day when the perpetrators of Iran’s innumerable human rights violations will face true justice and hopes that these measures offer some comfort and reassurance to the families and friends of those lost to the Iranian regime’s violence and oppression at home and abroad,” Pompeo concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.