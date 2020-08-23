Sunday, August 23rd | 4 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading UK Jewish Group Blasts Major Muslim Charity After Second Antisemitism Scandal This Year

Cleveland Doctor Who Threatened to Give ‘Wrong Meds’ to Jews Loses Her Medical Training Certificate

New York Times Floats Plan To Hire 100 Orthodox Jewish Journalists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Push for Deepening Ties Between Israel and Sudan During Mideast Trip

Report: Ammonium Nitrate Behind Beirut Blast Traced to Hezbollah-Linked Bank

Holocaust-Denying Graffiti Found on Wall in French Village Burned Down by Nazis

Israel’s Orbotech President Takes You Into the Heart of the Hardware Enabling the 5G Paradigm Shift

Israel’s Orbit Inks $46 Million Deal to Provide Communications Management System for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Jets

Global Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 800,000

Iran Says Black Boxes From Downed Ukraine Jet Show Missiles Hit 25 Seconds Apart

August 23, 2020 7:20 pm
0

Cleveland Doctor Who Threatened to Give ‘Wrong Meds’ to Jews Loses Her Medical Training Certificate

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Lara Kollab. Photo: Canary Mission via Facebook.

A Cleveland, Ohio doctor who posted antisemitic statements online has been stripped of her medical training certificate.

Local news website Cleveland.com reported Sunday that Lara Kollab agreed to give up her certificate before it was to be permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio. As a result, she will be unable to practice medicine or surgery in Ohio, and cannot participate in another medical training program.

Kollab made the antisemitic comments on social media between 2011 and 2017, including a threat to “purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds.”

“Yahood” is the Arabic word for Jews, and is often employed in a derogatory fashion.

Other posts said the Holocaust was “exaggerated,” alleged that “zionists are the spawn of hitler,” and expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.

In one 2013 tweet, Kollab wrote, “look, Haifa is sweet, but it’s full of Jewish dogs, and it looks like America, meaning, it wasn’t that special to me.”

Kollab apologized last year for her comments, saying, “I wish sincerely and unequivocally to apologize for the offensive and hurtful language contained in those posts.”

“This statement is not intended to excuse the content of the posts, but rather to demonstrate that those words do not represent who I am and the principles I stand for today,” she added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.