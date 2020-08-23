Cleveland Doctor Who Threatened to Give ‘Wrong Meds’ to Jews Loses Her Medical Training Certificate

A Cleveland, Ohio doctor who posted antisemitic statements online has been stripped of her medical training certificate.

Local news website Cleveland.com reported Sunday that Lara Kollab agreed to give up her certificate before it was to be permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio. As a result, she will be unable to practice medicine or surgery in Ohio, and cannot participate in another medical training program.

Kollab made the antisemitic comments on social media between 2011 and 2017, including a threat to “purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds.”

“Yahood” is the Arabic word for Jews, and is often employed in a derogatory fashion.

Other posts said the Holocaust was “exaggerated,” alleged that “zionists are the spawn of hitler,” and expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.

In one 2013 tweet, Kollab wrote, “look, Haifa is sweet, but it’s full of Jewish dogs, and it looks like America, meaning, it wasn’t that special to me.”

Kollab apologized last year for her comments, saying, “I wish sincerely and unequivocally to apologize for the offensive and hurtful language contained in those posts.”

“This statement is not intended to excuse the content of the posts, but rather to demonstrate that those words do not represent who I am and the principles I stand for today,” she added.