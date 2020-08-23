Leading UK Jewish Group Blasts Major Muslim Charity After Second Antisemitism Scandal This Year

The president of the leading Jewish group in the UK sharply criticized a major Muslim organization after its leadership was forced to resign en masse due to an antisemitism scandal.

Trustee and director Almoutaz Tayara of Islamic Relief Worldwide was discovered to have posted an antisemitic cartoon on Facebook, along with calling Islamist terrorists “heroes,” The Times reported over the weekend.

The cartoon showed former president Barack Obama wearing a tie with a Star of David on it.

This is the second such scandal in recent months to hit IRW. Tayara himself joined the organization’s board after another trustee, Heshmat Khalifa, was forced out after he called Jews the “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs.” He also described Egypt’s president as a “pimp son of the Jews.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said in a statement, “We are extremely disturbed at reports that yet another director of Islamic Relief Worldwide has been found to have shared antisemitic material online.”

“Once is disgraceful. Twice speaks to a deep-seated problem and it is significant that the whole Board of Trustees has now resigned. We hope the Charity Commission will investigate and that those still associated with the organization will engage in some serious soul-searching,” she added.

In response to an inquiry from The Times, Tayara said he was “deeply ashamed.”

He added, “I do not support any terrorist movement. I do not support the Muslim Brotherhood or the Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades. I am not an antisemite,”

Islamic Relief describes itself as “an independent humanitarian and development organisation.” The group was founded 35 years ago and claims to have “an active presence in over 40 countries across the globe.”