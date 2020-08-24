Monday, August 24th | 4 Elul 5780

British Rapper Wiley Makes More Antisemitic Remarks in New Interview

August 24, 2020 12:38 pm
British Rapper Wiley Makes More Antisemitic Remarks in New Interview

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Rapper Wiley arrives for the Brit Awards, at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Neil Hall.

British rapper Wiley made more antisemitic remarks in an interview on Friday with the YouTube show FilthyFellas one month after posting a string of anti-Jewish comments on his social media accounts.

While speaking with FilthyFellas, which described the 41-year-old’s antisemitic tirade in July as “wrong and poorly considered and very dangerous,” Wiley repeated previous claims that he “never had a problem with anyone in business other than with some of the Jewish community that I’ve worked with.”

The rapper, whose real name is Richard Cowie, showed very little remorse for his past comments, simply saying, “I would have worded it differently.” He added that he was representing the opinions of “my people,” claiming, “A lot of what I am going on about, it is deep-rooted. It is institutional; it’s systemic; it’s in place anyway.”

Wiley told the interviewer, Poet, “My word is not vicious or malicious. They tried to say ‘He’s Hitler.’ No I’m not. Hitler is a wicked man … [he’s] got tanks, guns. I’m nothing like Hitler. I just clocked.”

He then said: “I’m right. I’m right. The Jewish community do own a lot of s–t on this planet, and they do, with other societies, run the Earth. They own everything.  I’m not antisemitic if I say the Jewish community’s very powerful, they own this, they own that — I’m not wrong. I’m not wrong. If I say there’s sheikhs who own a lot of oil — am I wrong?”

Wiley was banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following his antisemitic tirade in July. He told FilthyFellas that he was compelled to speak out publicly about the Jewish community after hearing American media personality Nick Cannon voice antisemitic conspiracy theories, which the latter subsequently apologized for.

Wiley, who also dismissed claims that he was a Holocaust denier in the FilthyFellas interview, then referenced the “shut down” of his social media accounts.

He said: “Twitter, shut down — who owns Twitter, do you reckon? Instagram, shut down — who owns Instagram, do you reckon? Facebook — shut down — we all know who owns Facebook. YouTube shutdown, Google, who owns that do you reckon?  That’s the first lot of people who have shown who they are.”

“My thing was just drawing out certain…  and you saw what came out, and you saw what they said, even down to things like Israel is your place, but come and get it. I bet you can’t come and get it.’”

He also called British-Jewish business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar “slightly racist” and referenced Canadian rapper Drake, whose mother is Jewish, saying,“The music industry was waiting for Drake. They couldn’t wait for him to get there.”

Watch the full interview below:

