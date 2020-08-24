Israel, UAE Health Ministers Agree on ‘Immediate Cooperation’ After Normalization Deal

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Monday to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector following an accord between the countries to normalize relations 10 days ago.

The health ministers of the two countries discussed cooperation on pharmaceuticals, medical research and COVID-19 in a telephone call. A statement from Israel‘s Health Ministry added that they agreed on “initial and immediate cooperation” in the health sector.

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize diplomatic relations and forge a broad new relationship under a US-sponsored deal, making the UAE the third Arab country to have formal diplomatic ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

The two countries will each appoint representatives and set up business delegations, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

The countries will also work to create a student exchange program once the coronavirus pandemic conditions allow, it added.

Since the deal, the countries have signed a few agreements on technologies to fight the coronavirus.

Several small-scale medical and defense collaborations were announced in the weeks preceding the normalization agreement.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweeted after Monday’s call, “I am proud to announce the commencement of cooperation between myself and the Minister of Health and Protection of the United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman ibn Mohammed Al Oweis.”

“In our conversation this morning we agreed to appoint focal points for strengthening the cooperation of the countries, especially regarding the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“I was impressed by the potential for exceptional cooperation for the benefit of our countries,” Edelstein noted.