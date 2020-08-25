Israel’s Defense Ministry Releases First Images Taken by State-of-the-Art Ofek 16 Satellite

Israel’s Defense Ministry and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) released on Tuesday the first images taken from space by the new Ofek 16 surveillance satellite.

Launched in early July, Ofek 16 is Israel’s most advanced surveillance satellite, specifically designed to capture the highest-quality images possible. It was developed by the Defense Ministry, IAI and Elbit Systems.

The images published on Tuesday were of the Palmyra World Heritage Site in Syria, showing ancient Roman-era ruins, including an amphitheater. The site was badly damaged by the Islamic State terrorist group several years ago.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented, “Israel knows how to act against its enemies near and far, and protect its citizens anywhere and everywhere. The technological means we develop at the Ministry of Defense and in the industry are an effective and significant tool in maintaining the security of the state.”

“We will continue to act in order to further Israel’s technological advantage,” he added.