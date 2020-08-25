Video Shows Australian Uber Passenger Spewing Antisemitic Abuse at Driver

Tuesday, August 25th | 5 Elul 5780

August 25, 2020 3:18 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still from a viral video showing an Uber passenger verbally abusing a driver with antisemitic language. Photo: Facebook screenshot.

Video footage has emerged of an Uber passenger in Australia hurling antisemitic abuse at a driver.

The Daily Mail reported that the incident took place in Perth, Australia. A man filmed himself boarding an Uber ride, and then asked the driver, “So, you’re Jewish?”

When finding out the driver was a Jew, the passenger began verbally abusing him, saying, “I don’t like Jews. I’m not going to ride with a Jew.” He then called him a “f**king Jewish dog,” along with a torrent of other obscenities.

The man demanded to be let out and the driver agreed. As the car drove away, the passenger said, “I’d rather walk, f**king dog.”

Social media users online praised the driver for his coolness and refusal to react to the passenger’s abuse, including saying, “Enjoy yourself.”

Watch the full video below (via the Daily Mail):

