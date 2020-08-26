Wednesday, August 26th | 6 Elul 5780

August 26, 2020 3:08 pm
Dutch Court Sentences Man to 1-Year Jail Sentence for Fake Bomb at Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Dutch city of Amsterdam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The man responsible for planting a fake bomb outside a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam was sentenced to jail by a Dutch court on Wednesday.

The accused — referred to as “Hassan N” in the Dutch media — was handed a one-year sentence with four months suspended. He has two previous convictions for antisemitism and last year was found guilty of sending a threatening letter to a neighbor.

Although he denied having placed the fake bomb, the accused was traced through DNA evidence on the box holding the fake bomb.

The court heard that the Ha-Carmel restaurant has been targeted by antisemitic thugs several times in the past. The accused had chosen to place his fake bomb here, knowing that it would cause maximum worry and distress to its owner and to the local Jewish community, the prosecution argued.

Ha-Carmel first made news in 2017 when a man waving a Palestinian flag smashed its main window, stealing the Israeli flag hanging there.

The suspect, a Syrian refugee, was arrested when he came out of the restaurant. He was convicted of vandalism after 52 days in jail awaiting trial, but was released with no additional penalty.

In another incident, the restaurant was pelted with eggs.

