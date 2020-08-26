Wednesday, August 26th | 6 Elul 5780

August 26, 2020 10:28 am
Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 21,000: Health Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian man and his son wearing a protective face mask walks in a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, June 28, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 119 to 21,020, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman told state TV on Wednesday, with the total number of identified cases rising to 365,606.

Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,243 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours in Iran, rising from 2,213 a day earlier.

“Unfortunately we have been facing a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. I urge everyone to avoid unnecessary trips,” Lari said.

Iran’s top health officials have appealed to Iranians to avoid traveling during the Shi’ite Muslim religious holiday of Ashura later this week to avoid the risk of a new surge of coronavirus infections.

Ashura is the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram when, according to Islamic tradition, Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, was killed in battle in 680.

But despite warnings by the authorities against traveling, state media reported heavy traffic on roads leading to the Caspian coast in northern Iran, a favorite destination during holidays.

