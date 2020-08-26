Wednesday, August 26th | 6 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Demands Improved Access for UN Peacekeepers to Hezbollah-Controlled Areas in Southern Lebanon

Antisemitic Beliefs ‘Central Element’ of Education System in Qatar, New Report Reveals

Dutch Court Sentences Man to 1-Year Jail Sentence for Fake Bomb at Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant

Iran Relents on IAEA Inspections at Two Sites, Ending Standoff

Israel Warns Hezbollah ‘Once Again Endangering Lebanon,’ After Border Shooting Incident

Family Mourns ‘Inconceivable’ Loss After Israeli Father of Four Killed in Stabbing Attack

Fugitive Wanted for Brutal Antisemitic Attack on French Jewish Couple in 2014 Arrested in Algeria

Turkey Gave Hamas Members Passports, Israel Charges

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 21,000: Health Ministry

Pompeo in Bahrain Discusses Regional Stability, Unity

August 26, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Israel Demands Improved Access for UN Peacekeepers to Hezbollah-Controlled Areas in Southern Lebanon

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

UNIFIL peacekeepers patrol the border with Israel near the Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, Dec. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Following a shooting incident on its northern border on Tuesday night, Israel is demanding that the UN Security Council make major changes to the mandate of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

The UNFIL mandate is up for its annual renewal by the Security Council at the end of this month.

The Israeli UN Mission said on Wednesday that the mandate must be altered to “improve the UN force’s ability to fully access and monitor areas in which Hezbollah operates.”

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated, “There is no justification for having an ineffective force operate in territory in which Hezbollah is using to arm itself and turn southern Lebanon into a terrorist base. Only a significant change to UNIFIL’s purpose and capabilities on the ground can justify its existence.”

The Israeli UN Mission also published a map detailing Hezbollah’s extensive presence in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration was threatening to veto the extension of the UNIFIL mandate if changes were not made.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.