Israel Demands Improved Access for UN Peacekeepers to Hezbollah-Controlled Areas in Southern Lebanon

Following a shooting incident on its northern border on Tuesday night, Israel is demanding that the UN Security Council make major changes to the mandate of the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

The UNFIL mandate is up for its annual renewal by the Security Council at the end of this month.

The Israeli UN Mission said on Wednesday that the mandate must be altered to “improve the UN force’s ability to fully access and monitor areas in which Hezbollah operates.”

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated, “There is no justification for having an ineffective force operate in territory in which Hezbollah is using to arm itself and turn southern Lebanon into a terrorist base. Only a significant change to UNIFIL’s purpose and capabilities on the ground can justify its existence.”

The Israeli UN Mission also published a map detailing Hezbollah’s extensive presence in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration was threatening to veto the extension of the UNIFIL mandate if changes were not made.