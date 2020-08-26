Israeli Man Stabbed to Death in Suspected Terror Attack in Petah Tikva

An Israeli man was stabbed to death on Wednesday in the central city of Petah Tikva in what authorities were investigating as a likely terrorist attack.

Israeli news site N12 reported that the victim — a 39-year-old Haredi Jewish man — was assaulted at Segula Junction and critically wounded in his upper body.

He was transported to Rabin Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

A suspect — a 46-year-old Palestinian resident of the West Bank city of Nablus who entered Israel with a work permit — has been arrested.

Police are investigating the incident as a likely terror attack, especially because it appeared the victim did not know his assailant.

A Magen David Adom paramedic described the scene of the attack to N12, saying, “We found the wounded man lying by a bus stop with a number of stab wounds in the upper part of his body. He had no pulse and was not breathing.”

He said paramedics tried to stop the bleeding and resuscitate the man, but were unable to do so.