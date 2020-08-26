Team Israel Start-Up Nation Partners With Sonovia to Develop Innovative Sonomasks for Tour De France

CTech – Team Israel Start-Up Nation will be using innovative protective masks by Israeli company Sonovia during their participation in this year’s Tour de France bicycle race. The measures are to ensure the safety of each participant during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

While the famous bicycle race is going ahead, the riders and the public must adhere to measures to ensure the health of all teams and onlookers. The Israel Start-Up Nation team will wear a unique Covid-19 mask known as the SonoMask by Sonovia.

Sonovia develops ultrasonic based, high-performance, and sustainable facemasks to help prevent the transmission of disease. The SonoMask is made from anti-pathogen fabric, a material that has shown it is capable of neutralizing Covid-19. It is reusable, washable, and will bear the team Israel Start-Up Nation logo on it during the event.

“Our team will be wearing special Covid-19-resistant Sonovia SonoMasks, developed by Israeli technology,” explained Sylvan Adams, Israel Start-Up Nation team owner. “This sponsorship is part of the collaboration ISN has with Start-Up Nation Central, which helps bring cutting edge Israeli products to the marketplace. Our lives are enhanced by world-leading Israeli innovation and exhibiting new ‘made in Israel’ technologies is part of ISN’s mission.”

“It only seems appropriate that we use these masks from a start-up company that is associated with our title sponsor. And of course, it is the best available – we expect nothing less,” said Guy Niv, the first Israeli participant in the race’s history.

The team was introduced to Sonovia for the collaboration by Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit organization that encourages and supports Israel startups. It connects businesses, governments, and NGOs to help boost and promote Israeli innovation.

“Israeli technological innovation has shown its potential in addressing challenges in a wide range of sectors, including Sports Tech,” said Prof. Eugene Kandel, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central in a statement. “This commitment to innovation is reflected in the mobilization of the Israeli tech ecosystem to address the challenges brought on by Covid-19.”

The Tour de France starts on August 29th and will feature an Israeli team for the first time in its history. The riders are Dan Martin, André Greipel, Ben Hermans, Hugo Hofstetter, Krists Neilands, Guy Niv, Nils Politt, and Tom Van Asbroeck.