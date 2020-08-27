Thursday, August 27th | 7 Elul 5780

August 27, 2020 12:14 pm
Delaware Police Searching for Arsonist Who Started Blaze at Chabad Center

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Firefighters tackling the blaze started by an arsonist at the University of Delaware’s Chabad Center for Jewish Life. Photo: Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company.

Police in Delaware are investigating a blaze said to have been started at a campus Jewish center by an arsonist on Tuesday night.

A fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and spotted flames shooting from the structure, the local NBC-affiliate said. They were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Initial estimates were that the blaze caused damages in the region of $75,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for rebuilding.

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s office later determined the blaze was intentionally set. A criminal investigation is underway.

The mayor of Newark, where the University of Delaware is located, issued a strong condemnation of the outrage.

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Jerry Clifton declared in a statement.

Clifton went on to label the arson as a “sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.”

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy,” he said. “I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”

