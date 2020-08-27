Delaware Police Searching for Arsonist Who Started Blaze at Chabad Center

Police in Delaware are investigating a blaze said to have been started at a campus Jewish center by an arsonist on Tuesday night.

A fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and spotted flames shooting from the structure, the local NBC-affiliate said. They were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Initial estimates were that the blaze caused damages in the region of $75,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for rebuilding.

Related coverage Paris Cops Arrest Two Men for Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Victim in His Parents’ Apartment Building The two men accused of a vicious attack on a Jewish man inside the apartment building in Paris where his...

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s office later determined the blaze was intentionally set. A criminal investigation is underway.

The mayor of Newark, where the University of Delaware is located, issued a strong condemnation of the outrage.

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Jerry Clifton declared in a statement.

Clifton went on to label the arson as a “sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods.”

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy,” he said. “I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”