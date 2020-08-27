Georgia Congressional Candidate Shares Anti-Jewish, Anti-Muslim Video

JNS.org – Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a Republican run-off in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District earlier this month, shared an antisemitic and anti-Muslim video two years ago that has since resurfaced.

The left-wing media watchdog group Media Matters first reported on the video on Wednesday.

In part, it features a Holocaust denier decrying that “Zionist supremacists have schemed to promote immigration and miscegenation” and “implies that Jews are at the heart of a project to destroy Europe as we know it.”

Sharing the video, which originated in 2015 on the imageboard 8chan, Greene wrote that “this is what the UN wants all over the world.”

Greene, a businesswoman, has a history of making antisemitic and other racist remarks.

In June, Politico reported that she suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party”; called philanthropist George Soros, a Jewish Democratic mega-donor, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.

Her run-off victory was congratulated by US President Donald Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).

Greene has already come under fire for trafficking in conspiracy theories and posing for photos with former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles and posting them on social media.

Doles has a criminal record that includes beating a black male nearly to death because he was seen accompanying a white woman and violating federal gun laws. He also attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., marked by violence between far-right parties and protesters, and the car-ramming death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

According to a CNN report on Tuesday, in the years before running for office, Greene wrote two blog posts claiming that the white nationalist and KKK march in Charlottesville was an “inside job,” and questioned whether the car-ramming was intentional, saying it may have occurred out of fear.

On Tuesday, she shared on Twitter that she was invited to the White House speech on Thursday when Trump is expected to accept the GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention. The White House referred JNS to the Trump campaign, which did not respond to a request for comment.