August 27, 2020 3:12 pm
In Berlin, Israeli FM Ashkenazi Urges European Union to Back Renewal of Iran Arms Embargo

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hold a news conference, in front of the Liebermann Villa, at the Wannsee lake, in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Michele Tantussi / Pool.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi took part in a group meeting in Berlin on Thursday of his European Union counterparts.

“I just finished a visit that was both important and significant for Israel’s foreign policy and our connection to the European Union, and would like to thank my friend, German FM @HeikoMaas for hosting me,” Ashkenazi tweeted later.

“I laid out Israel’s positions on a number of important issues relating to our security, Iran, #Hezbollah and Hamas,” he added. “I called on the EU to join the battle against the Iranian threat, particularly on the nuclear issue, renewing the arms embargo and outlawing Hezbollah.”

Ashkenazi further noted, The agreement with the UAE was received with great enthusiasm by all EU foreign ministers.

Finally, we agreed to continue working together in the fields of innovation, R&D, academia and the fight against the corona virus,” he concluded.

