Friday, August 28th | 8 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN to Renew Southern Lebanon Peacekeeping Mandate, but Will Reduce Number of Troops

Man Who Shouted Antisemitic Rant at Jewish Family on London Underground Pleads Not Guilty to Abuse Charges

Far‐Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Walks Back Condemnation of ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti at Wisconsin Synagogue

In Nomination Acceptance Speech, Trump Highlights Pro-Israel Record

Israeli Businessman Sees Opportunity in Dubai’s Free Trade Zone

Austrian Government Announces Plan to Combat Antisemitism Following Assault on Jewish Leader

‘Israeli Government’s Policy Moved from Annexation to Normalization’

Biden Calls Delaware Chabad Arson ‘Deeply Disturbing,’ Speaks of ‘Moral Obligation’ to Fight Rising Antisemitism in US

New Satiric YouTube Series Chronicles Jewish Man’s Attempt to Make Hollywood Film About His Life

Pence, Grenell, Kellogg Applaud Administration’s Pro-Israel Accomplishments

August 28, 2020 8:14 am
0

El Al to Fly Israel’s First Flight to UAE by Commercial Carrier

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

El Al Airlines will on Monday fly Israel‘s first flight to the United Arab Emirates by a commercial carrier, a timetable on the Israel Airports Authority’s website showed, as the countries forge ahead with a deal to normalize ties.

The direct flight between Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport and the UAE’s political capital of Abu Dhabi is expected to carry an Israeli delegation and accompanying officials from the United States, which brokered the Aug. 13 accord.

El Al and smaller Israeli rival Israir had submitted bids for the flight, an aviation source said. An El Al spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A return flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, the online timetable showed.

Related coverage

August 28, 2020 11:02 am
0

‘Israeli Government’s Policy Moved from Annexation to Normalization’

  JNS.org - Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Thursday that his government has moved away from plans to extend...

The flight number for the outbound leg is listed as “LY 971” and the return leg as “LY 972,” a nod to the UAE and Israel‘s country codes, respectively.

There are no official air links between Israel and the UAE, and it was unclear whether an Israeli airliner would be able to fly over Saudi Arabia, which has no official ties with Israel, to cut down on flight time.

A US government official confirmed that officials including Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, would be on the El Al flight departing from Tel Aviv on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

The exact flight route and landing time were still being worked on, the US official said.

In May, an Etihad Airways plane flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv to deliver coronavirus supplies to the Palestinians, marking the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel.

The Israel-UAE deal awaits negotiations on details such as opening embassies, trade and travel links before it is officially signed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.