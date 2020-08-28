Man Who Shouted Antisemitic Rant at Jewish Family on London Underground Pleads Not Guilty to Abuse Charges

A British man who harangued a Jewish family with antisemitic invective as they traveled on the London Underground last year entered a not guilty plea at his court trial on Friday.

Isher Campbell — a 34-year-old resident of the city of Birmingham — denied that he had engaged in “racially aggravated abusive behavior” toward the Brand family, a husband and wife traveling with their three young children last November.

Campbell also denied haranguing a Muslim mother of two children, Asma Shuweikh, who was on the same train carriage as the Brand family.

The court was told that Campbell was facing further charges of being abusive toward another Jewish man, Sholom Toron, on the same part of the Underground in August 2019, which he also denied.

Related coverage Far‐Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Walks Back Condemnation of ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti at Wisconsin Synagogue A far‐left Jewish group has walked back its labeling of the vandalization of a synagogue during racial unrest in Kenosha,...

Campbell will next appear at the Inner London Crown Court in September.

The incident with the Brand family was recorded by a fellow passenger and drew public outcry on social media.

In the video, Campbell was seen loudly reading a passage from the New Testament that addresses “them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not,” while pointing to the kippahs worn by Mr. Brand and his two sons.

After threatening another passenger who interceded to “get out of my face or I will smack you right in your nose,” the man began engaging with Ms. Shuweikh.

As Shuweikh attempted to deescalate the situation by pointing to the children’s presence, the man continued sharing antisemitic invective and falsely suggested that Jews were responsible for funding the slave trade.

“These people are impostors, they’re trying to claim our heritage,” he asserted.

Shuweikh later said that she stood by her decision to intervene, and wished more people had done the same.

“When he started talking to the child I thought, ‘No, I have to say something,’” Shuweikh recalled. “To be honest I thought it is my duty as a mother, as a practicing Muslim, as a citizen of this country, to have to say something.”