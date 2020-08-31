Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

Israeli, US Officials on Historic Flight to UAE to Formalize Normalization Deal

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Defying Geography: The Israel-Azerbaijan Partnership

Harvard Names Serial Liar and Failed Diplomat Saeb Erekat as a Fellow to Lecture on Diplomacy

Turkey: Radical Islamism’s Corrupted Symbolism

Why Did Turkey’s Erdogan Convert Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque?

Scrutinizing Israel and the Ivory Tower

The End of the UAE Boycott Is a Blow to BDS

The Palestinian Claim of Continuity

August 31, 2020 8:58 am
0

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

avatar by JNS.org

Cairo. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – Egyptian authorities have announced the arrest in Cairo of Muslim Brotherhood acting leader Mahmoud Ezzat.

Ezzat was taken into custody on Friday in a raid on an apartment in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement district, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said, according to Reuters. Ezzat, who allegedly supervised several assassinations or attempted assassinations, as well as a bombing in 2013, is accused of heading a terrorist group, according to the report.

Ezzat has already been sentenced in absentia to death and to life in prison, but under Egyptian law will undergo new trials in those cases now that he has been arrested, the report said.

Ezzat became acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood after the arrest of Mohamed Badie in 2013. The Egyptian government has been cracking down on the Muslim Brotherhood since it was toppled from power by a military-led coup in 2013, led by then-army chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is now leading the country.

Related coverage

August 30, 2020 12:07 pm
0

Hezbollah Will Avenge Slain Fighter, Leader Warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday it was only a matter of time before the group killed an...

The Muslim Brotherhood released a statement, according to the report, calling the arrest being based on “false political charges.”

Separately, Greece reached agreement on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday after Turkey expanded its research operations in the eastern Mediterranean, reported Reuters.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that Turkey would not back down regarding its claims to energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. France joined the military exercises last Wednesday in the eastern Mediterranean, along with Italy, Greece, and Cyprus, amid the growing tensions with Turkey, which they see as infringing upon Greece’s territorial waters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.