Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

Netanyahu: ‘For Far Too Long, the Palestinians Have Had a Veto on Peace’

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse Payoneer Recruiting 300 New Employees Globally

Iran’s Central Bank to Challenge US Lawsuit to Seize $1.7 Billion Held By Deutsche Börse

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

Israeli, US Officials on Historic Flight to UAE to Formalize Normalization Deal

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Defying Geography: The Israel-Azerbaijan Partnership

Harvard Names Serial Liar and Failed Diplomat Saeb Erekat as a Fellow to Lecture on Diplomacy

Turkey: Radical Islamism’s Corrupted Symbolism

August 31, 2020 9:10 am
0

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

avatar by JNS.org

People visit a beach along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Israel as restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around the country, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

As temperatures soar across Israel, the Israel Electric Corporation reported an all-time high in power consumption on Sunday.

According to the IEC, at 2:33 pm on Sunday, power generation hit 14,089 megawatts. The previous record, 13,854 MW, was recorded on May 20 of this year.

The temperature in the Lower Galilee town of Yavne’el hit 116.6°F on Sunday, while in Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, south of the Kinneret in the upper Jordan Valley, thermometers rose as high as 114.8°F. Temperatures were higher than usual all across the country, and the heatwave is expected to remain until the middle of next week, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.