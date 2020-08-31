Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

As temperatures soar across Israel, the Israel Electric Corporation reported an all-time high in power consumption on Sunday.

According to the IEC, at 2:33 pm on Sunday, power generation hit 14,089 megawatts. The previous record, 13,854 MW, was recorded on May 20 of this year.

The temperature in the Lower Galilee town of Yavne’el hit 116.6°F on Sunday, while in Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, south of the Kinneret in the upper Jordan Valley, thermometers rose as high as 114.8°F. Temperatures were higher than usual all across the country, and the heatwave is expected to remain until the middle of next week, according to Israel’s Channel 12.