Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Five Years On, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings

NYPD Investigating Brooklyn Hit‐and‐Run in Which Two Jewish Men Were Struck by Speeding Car

German Jews Condemn Far‐Right Coronavirus Protest Outside Reichstag in Berlin

Biden Condemns Portland Violence, Says Trump ‘Recklessly Encouraging’ It

Israeli Government Budget Supervisor Resigns

‘Salaam, Peace and Shalom’: Israeli, US Officials Land in UAE on Historic El Al Flight

Israel’s Elbit Systems Wins US Army Contract Worth Up to $79 Million

Private Micro-Mobility Companies Might Finally Give Cities the Innovation They Need

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet Approves New ‘Traffic Light’ Plan to Curb Pandemic

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

August 31, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Five Years On, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Shoppers enter the Hyper Cacher in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, Jan. 7, 2019. Photo: Stephen Caillet / Reuters.

Fourteen suspected accomplices to the French Islamist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris will go on trial next Wednesday.

Seventeen people were killed during three days of bloodshed that marked the beginning of a wave of Islamist violence that was to leave scores more dead.

On Jan. 7, 2015, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage in the offices of Charlie Hebdo, a weekly whose cartoons on race, religion and politics tested the limits of what society would accept in the name of free speech. They killed 12 people.

The following day, Amedy Coulibaly, an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi killed a female police officer. On Jan. 9, he killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris.

Related coverage

August 31, 2020 12:14 pm
0

NYPD Investigating Brooklyn Hit‐and‐Run in Which Two Jewish Men Were Struck by Speeding Car

Police are investigating a hit‐and‐run incident that took place in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and has drawn some attention as...

The three attackers were killed by police in separate standoffs.

In a video recording, Coulibaly said the attacks were coordinated and carried out in the name of Islamic State. The Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabic Peninsula claimed the Charlie Hebdo attack.

Zineb el Rhazoui, 38, who quit her job as a journalist at Charlie Hebdo two years after the attack, said she hoped her slain colleagues would be remembered as gentle, cultured human beings.

“If (the attackers) committed this butchery, it is because they believed in an ideology and this ideology will have to be put on trial. That’s what I’m waiting for,” she told Reuters.

The alleged accomplices have been charged with crimes including supplying weapons, membership of a terrorist organisation and financing terrorism.

Of the 14 defendants, three will be tried in absentia and may be dead. Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly’s partner at the time of the attack, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine are believed to have traveled to areas of Syria under the control of Islamic State just before the attacks.

Among those in the dock will be Ali Riza Polat who investigators allege helped the three attackers amass their weapons and munitions. He faces life in jail if found guilty.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.