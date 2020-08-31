Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

Netanyahu: ‘For Far Too Long, the Palestinians Have Had a Veto on Peace’

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse Payoneer Recruiting 300 New Employees Globally

Iran’s Central Bank to Challenge US Lawsuit to Seize $1.7 Billion Held By Deutsche Börse

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

Israeli, US Officials on Historic Flight to UAE to Formalize Normalization Deal

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Defying Geography: The Israel-Azerbaijan Partnership

Harvard Names Serial Liar and Failed Diplomat Saeb Erekat as a Fellow to Lecture on Diplomacy

Turkey: Radical Islamism’s Corrupted Symbolism

August 31, 2020 9:01 am
0

Iran’s Central Bank to Challenge US Lawsuit to Seize $1.7 Billion Held By Deutsche Börse

avatar by JNS.org

The Iranian Central Bank in Tehran. Photo: SA Ensie & Matthias, Flickr.

JNS.org – Iran’s central bank announced on Saturday that it will fight a lawsuit filed in a US court by creditors seeking to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream unit.

“After repeated legal defeats in Luxembourg, the US plaintiffs are seeking legal action in US courts against Clearstream. Serious legal action is also underway to counter these measures,” said Amir Hossein Tayyebi Fard, a deputy governor of the Iranian central bank, reported Reuters. He added that the assets sought had a value of $1.7 billion.

The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse, which denies any wrongdoing, said creditors filed the lawsuit in a New York court seeking Clearstream assets allegedly owned by Iran’s central bank.

The US authorities have been looking into Clearstream for years for suspected violations of US money laundering laws and sanctions against Iran, the report noted. A Luxembourg court refused to enforce a US ruling in 2019 seeking Iranian assets in Clearstream to help families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

This came after a US court found evidence in 2012 that Iran aided the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.