Monday, August 31st | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Private Micro-Mobility Companies Might Finally Give Cities the Innovation They Need

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet Approves New ‘Traffic Light’ Plan to Curb Pandemic

Electricity Consumption Breaks Record in Israel Amid Extreme Heatwave

Netanyahu: ‘For Far Too Long, the Palestinians Have Had a Veto on Peace’

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse Payoneer Recruiting 300 New Employees Globally

Iran’s Central Bank to Challenge US Lawsuit to Seize $1.7 Billion Held By Deutsche Börse

Egypt Arrests Acting Head of Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo Raid

Israeli, US Officials on Historic Flight to UAE to Formalize Normalization Deal

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Defying Geography: The Israel-Azerbaijan Partnership

August 31, 2020 5:43 am
0

The End of the UAE Boycott Is a Blow to BDS

avatar by Avi Benlolo

Opinion

A pro-BDS demonstration. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel suffered a major blow this weekend, when the UAE revoked its 1972 decree to boycott the State of Israel. Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, effectively tore up the decree as part of the nascent Abraham Accord signed with Israel.

Even though Israel has powered through the Arab boycott — becoming a regional economic superpower — the UAE’s symbolic move is a message in a bottle: we are open to Israel for business. The end of the boycott effectively implies normalization of trade and commerce between the two nations. UAE citizens, in other words, may soon find “Bamba” — an Israeli snack food — in their supermarkets.

This, of course, is an affront to the traditional mandate of most Arab nations since Israel’s inception, if not before. The Khartoum Resolution of 1967 set the stage for a steadfast political and economic boycott of Israel. It was at this summit, following Israel’s shocking victory in the Six-Day War, that the Arab League declared the now infamous “Three Nos”: no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel.

The boycott unified Arab states in the region and at the United Nations. Anti-Israel resolutions intensified and became the norm. But Israel’s peace treaty with Egypt in 1979 and then with Jordan in 1994 weakened the Arab alliance — and with it, its boycott. Still, there was no love lost between Israel and its new “friends.” It was a cold peace, and trade and commerce between them was minimal.

Related coverage

August 31, 2020 6:19 am
0

US Isolationism Leads to Globalization of Conflicts and Endless Wars

Localized conflicts are being globalized following a similar pattern of weakened or divided central government, factionalism, and proliferation of security...

The boycott movement re-intensified with the failure of the Oslo Accords and the onset of Palestinian terrorism against the Jewish state.

Terror failed to bring down Israel. The Palestinian leadership turned to promoting an intensive defamation and boycott campaign in an attempt to criminalize Israel, called BDS. The campaign was linked to labeling Israel an “apartheid state,” and it falsely drew parallels with apartheid-era South Africa. Across the West, students on university campuses lobbied for BDS and tried deceiving the international community by calling Israel a racist state.

While the BDS campaign still takes hold on university campuses, inspiring antisemitism and hatred for the Jewish state, the UAE’s peace accord with Israel and its visible establishment of direct ties is going to be a death knell for the movement. Trade and collaboration between Israel and its Arab neighbors is inevitable; it will become pronounced as more countries sign a peace agreement with the Jewish state.

The enemies of peace will inevitably try harder to defame and marginalize Israel. But their hopes and dreams will be dashed with each El Al plane landing in Abu Dhabi and Emirati jets touching down in Tel Aviv. We have a real chance at peace and friendship. Perhaps the Palestinian Authority can even learn something about peacemaking. Time will tell.

Avi Benlolo is a Canadian human rights activist and the former president and CEO of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.