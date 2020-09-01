Tuesday, September 1st | 12 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fugitive Wife of Islamist Killer Who Carried Out Massacre at Paris Kosher Supermarket Still at Large on Eve of Landmark Terror Trial in France

Macron Warns Lebanese Leaders of Sanctions if Reforms Are Not Swift

Anti‐Israel Firebrand Roger Waters Claims He Has ‘Never Spoken a Single Antisemitic Word’

Kushner Hopes Another Arab State Normalizes Israel Ties Within ‘Months’

Israel Support Pushed to Side in Heated Massachusetts Congressional Primary

TikTok Announces ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Antisemitism, Hate Speech, Bigotry

Palestinian Prime Minister: Israeli Visit to UAE ‘Painful to See’

In Last-Minute Decision, Israel Decides Not to Open Schools in ‘Red’ COVID Cities

Report: Egyptian Army Kills 77 Radical Islamic Militants in Sinai Operations

Top Palestinian Official: ‘All Types of Resistance’ Possible

September 1, 2020 7:08 am
0

Iran’s Khamenei: UAE ‘Disgraced Forever’ by Israel Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran, March 20, 2020. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal to normalizing ties with Israel, Iran‘s top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, charged on Tuesday.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to have a foothold in the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said in a speech.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever for this treachery against the Islamic world, Arab nations and Palestine.”

When asked about Khamenei’s statement on the Israel-UAE deal, UAE Foreign Ministry official Jamal Al-Musharakh told reporters in Abu Dhabi: “The path to peace and prosperity is not paved with incitement and hate speech.”

Related coverage

September 1, 2020 10:14 am
0

Kushner Hopes Another Arab State Normalizes Israel Ties Within ‘Months’

White House adviser Jared Kushner hopes another Arab country normalizes ties with Israel within months, he said, after arriving in the United...

Khamenei made his comments as a delegation of senior Israeli and US officials, including White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, concluded a historic trip to Abu Dhabi to finalize the pact.

“The UAE along with Israelis and evil Americans like the Jewish member of Trump’s family are working together against the interests of the Islamic world,” Khamenei said, referring to Kushner.

“I hope Emiratis wake up and compensate for what they did.”

The delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi on an El Al flight on Monday, the first direct commercial passenger flight between the UAE and Israel.

The deal, the first accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, was forged in part as a result of shared fear of Iran. It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state.

The UAE has said that the agreement was a bold but necessary step and suggested it could help address the region’s polarization.

The Trump administration has tried to coax other Sunni Muslim Arab countries concerned about mainly Shi’ite Iran to engage with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.