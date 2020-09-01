Tuesday, September 1st | 12 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

California Governor Praises ‘Beautiful Example’ Set by Israeli Firefighters Who Came to Help in Ongoing Wildfire Battle

Turkey Detains Senior Islamic State Figure, Minister Says

Fugitive Wife of Islamist Killer Who Carried Out Massacre at Paris Kosher Supermarket Still at Large on Eve of Landmark Terror Trial in France

Macron Warns Lebanese Leaders of Sanctions if Reforms Are Not Swift

Anti‐Israel Firebrand Roger Waters Claims He Has ‘Never Spoken a Single Antisemitic Word’

Kushner Hopes Another Arab State Normalizes Israel Ties Within ‘Months’

Israel Support Pushed to Side in Heated Massachusetts Congressional Primary

TikTok Announces ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Antisemitism, Hate Speech, Bigotry

Palestinian Prime Minister: Israeli Visit to UAE ‘Painful to See’

In Last-Minute Decision, Israel Decides Not to Open Schools in ‘Red’ COVID Cities

September 1, 2020 9:24 am
0

Israel, UAE Will Cooperate on Financial Services, Investment

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen in the background landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs / WAM / Handout via Reuters.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Tuesday to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, aiming to promote investment between the two countries, an Israeli statement said.

An Israeli delegation is in Abu Dhabi on a historic trip to finalize a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state.

Representatives from both countries signed the understanding, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the statement.

One focus, Netanyahu said, would be on “cooperation in the field of financial services and removing financial barriers for making investments between the countries, as well as promoting joint investments in the capital markets.”

Related coverage

September 1, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Turkey Detains Senior Islamic State Figure, Minister Says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic State's top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out...

The countries will also collaborate in banking services and payment regulations, he said.

Separately, the state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Invest in Israel, part of the Economy Ministry, agreed to set out a plan to establish formal cooperation between then, they said in a joint statement.

“The organizations will explore mutually beneficial areas of collaboration to unlock investment and partnership opportunities for companies in Israel and Abu Dhabi with a strong focus on innovation and technology,” they said.

An initial virtual meeting was held between Ziva Eger, Invest in Israel chief executive, and Monira Hisham al-Kuttab who leads ADIO’s international promotional activity. Further meetings are scheduled throughout September.

Israel‘s ecosystem has a lot to offer to the UAE’s economy in terms of innovation, specifically in the Life Sciences, CleanTech, Agtech and Energy sectors,” Eger said in the statement.

ADIO Director General Tariq Bin Hendi said ADIO’s investor care team would “facilitate connections throughout Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem” and explore opportunities over the coming months.

Israeli officials have been quick to play up the economic benefits of the accord, which once formalized would also include agreements on tourism, technology, energy, healthcare and security, among other areas.

A number of Israeli and Emirati businesses have already signed deals since the normalization deal was announced.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.