Tuesday, September 1st | 12 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major US Jewish Groups Decry Lack of Twitter Action After Latest Antisemitic Post by Iran Leader

New Sharansky Book Discloses Strains Between Netanyahu, US Jews

UAE Airline Begins Selling Tickets to Israeli Passengers

US Army Lieutenant Suspended, Investigated After Posting Holocaust Joke on TikTok

Head of Human Rights Watch Skewered on Twitter for Peace-Hating Rant Belittling Israel-UAE Accord

More Academics Announce Support for Jewish USC Student Leader Who Quit Over Anti-Zionist Harassment

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Plans for Celebrating Emmys Awards in Tel Aviv

California Governor Praises ‘Beautiful Example’ Set by Israeli Firefighters Who Came to Help in Ongoing Wildfire Battle

Turkey Detains Senior Islamic State Figure, Minister Says

Fugitive Wife of Islamist Killer Who Carried Out Massacre at Paris Kosher Supermarket Still at Large on Eve of Landmark Terror Trial in France

September 1, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Major US Jewish Groups Decry Lack of Twitter Action After Latest Antisemitic Post by Iran Leader

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wears a protective face mask, during a virtual meeting with lawmakers, in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2020. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

Major US Jewish groups called for Twitter to take action against the account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, following the Iranian leader’s latest antisemitic social media outburst.

In the offending tweet, Khamenei commented on the recently‐announced Israel‐UAE normalization deal, saying, “The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE acts in agreement with the Israelis & filthy Zionist agents of the U.S. —such as the Jewish member of Trump’s family— with utmost cruelty against the interests of the World of Islam.”

In response, Anti‐Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Iran’s Khamenei routinely spreads #antisemitism. His deeply hateful post clearly violates @Twitter’s rules against comments that ‘dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes.’ Heads of state must be held to higher standards, not lower ones, over hate online.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) commented, “This is not legitimate criticism. It is antisemitism! How much longer will @khamenei_ir be allowed to spew his hate-filled and genocidal doctrines on this platform? @TwitterSafety has guidelines. It is time to apply them.”

Former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss asked, “Does this vile Jew hate by a world leader violate @Twitter’s terms of service? Or is this just filed under more “criticism of Israel”?”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.