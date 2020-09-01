Report: Egyptian Army Kills 77 Radical Islamic Militants in Sinai Operations

JNS.org – The Egyptian Army announced that its forces have killed 77 radical Islamic militants in the Sinai Peninsula since July 22.

The military said that the operations it has been conducting in the Sinai for the past few weeks are part of an ongoing effort to fight terrorism along the country’s borders, according to a report by the Egypt Independent on Monday.

According to the report, the operations uncovered 317 hideouts containing explosives and the Egyptian military destroyed 10 four-wheel-drive vehicles, in addition to seizing automatic weapons, ammunition and explosive belts. It also destroyed a number of food-supply shelters.

The Egyptian Air Force and Naval Force also took part in the operations, the military said, adding that three officers and four recruits were killed in action.