Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

An Open Faculty Letter to the USC Community on Supporting Zionist Students at USC

Qatar Emir Tells Kushner Two-State Solution Needed to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

‘Radicals of Jewish Left’ to Be Targeted by Disgraced Ex‐Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s New ‘Watchdog’ Group

In Call With Netanyahu, Egypt’s Sisi Says Israel-UAE Normalization Deal ‘Step in the Right Direction’

US Blacklists ICC Prosecutor Over Afghanistan War Crimes Probe

Revealed: Top BBC Journalist Uses Anonymous Twitter Account to Promote Antisemitism

Taxpayer‐Funded Spanish University Under Fire for Pushing ‘Palestinian Propaganda’ in Summer Program

‘Now We Are Ruined’: Lebanon’s Embattled Savers Try to Rebuild

Amid Talks With Israel, UAE Pursuit of Stealth Jets Rumbles in Background

Owners of Iranian Fuel Seized by US Assert Rights to Cargoes

September 2, 2020 9:47 am
0

Israeli Soldier, Police Officer Lightly Injured in Samaria Terror Attack

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

An IDF soldier standing guard at a military base. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – An Israeli soldier and police officer were lightly injured in a terrorist attack near Tapuah Junction in Samaria on Wednesday morning, according to the Israeli military. The assailant was shot by the police officer and taken into custody.

The assailant attempted to run over an Israel Defense Forces soldier and police officers on duty in the area, and then got out of his vehicle and ran at them with a knife drawn, according to the IDF and Israel Police.

“The police officer responded by opening fire and the terrorist was neutralized,” said the IDF.

According to police, the assailant sustained moderate wounds.

Related coverage

September 2, 2020 1:24 pm
0

In Call With Netanyahu, Egypt’s Sisi Says Israel-UAE Normalization Deal ‘Step in the Right Direction’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the recently‐announced normalization...

The soldier and police officer were treated at the scene of the attack by Magen David Adom paramedics before being evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for further treatment.

“When we got there, we saw two wounded people, both men, ages 20 and 23, who were conscious and walking around. We administered first aid and took them to the hospital,” said MDA paramedic Aviel Malima.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.