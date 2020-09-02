NYPD Launches Hate Crime Investigation After Jewish-Owned Law Firm in Bronx Daubed With Neo-Nazi Slogans

Police were investigating a hate crime in the Bronx borough of New York City on Wednesday after the offices of a Jewish-owned law firm were targeted with antisemitic and white supremacist graffiti.

Unidentified vandals sprayed a Nazi swastika and the words “white power” onto the front entrance of the law offices of Getz & Braverman in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

One of the partners in the firm told local outlet News 12 that he had been in the neighborhood for 45 years and had never experienced such an incident until now.

“My hope is that it was just somebody looking for attention, and no one who has actual cause for a white power or believes that placing a swastika on a Jewish law firm is going to intimidate anybody, because really it’s not,” Michael Braverman told the broadcaster.

Braverman added that he had been deeply disturbed by the episode.