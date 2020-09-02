Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Revealed: Top BBC Journalist Uses Anonymous Twitter Account to Promote Antisemitism

Taxpayer‐Funded Spanish University Under Fire for Pushing ‘Palestinian Propaganda’ in Summer Program

‘Now We Are Ruined’: Lebanon’s Embattled Savers Try to Rebuild

Amid Talks With Israel, UAE Pursuit of Stealth Jets Rumbles in Background

Owners of Iranian Fuel Seized by US Assert Rights to Cargoes

New UN Council President Stands by Dismissal of US Sanctions Move on Iran

Hezbollah is Coming Under Increased Scrutiny in Wake of Beirut Blast

IDF Hit 100 Hamas Targets in August in Response to Attacks From Gaza

No Bounce in Support for Trump as Americans See Pandemic, Not Crime, as Top Issue: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Outgoing Israeli Budget Director Slams Finance Minister for ‘Atmosphere of Terror’

September 2, 2020 7:12 am
0

Saudi Arabia to Allow Israel-UAE Flights Through Its Airspace

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

An El Al plane is seen in the background landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs / WAM / Handout via Reuters.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday gave permission for all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates to use its airspace, its state news agency reported, ahead of the expected launch of scheduled Israel-UAE flights.

An Israeli airliner chartered to carry US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi flew over Saudi Arabia this week, the first official flight by an Israeli carrier over the kingdom.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday, “For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East. It was spectacular news two-and-a-half years ago when Air India received approval to fly directly to Israel.”

He continued, “Now there is another tremendous breakthrough: Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back. Flights will be cheaper and shorter, and it will lead to robust tourism and develop our economy.”

Related coverage

September 2, 2020 11:14 am
0

‘Now We Are Ruined’: Lebanon’s Embattled Savers Try to Rebuild

Like many Lebanese expatriates, Nadim Srour wired savings back as a nest egg for his return. Now those deposits have...

“It will do one other thing: It will open up the East,” Netanyahu noted. “When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia, it will save time and money. This is amazing news for you, the citizens of Israel.”

He concluded, “These are the benefits of a peace that is genuine. I want to thank Jared Kushner and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for today’s important contribution. There will be a great deal more good news to come.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.