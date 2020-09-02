Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Target Removes Costume Resembling Clothes Worn by Jewish Diarist Anne Frank

Ethnic-Studies Requirement for High-Schoolers Passes California Legislature

Rivlin Pays Condolence Call to Family of Rabbi Killed in Palestinian Stabbing Attack

Yaskawa Israel’s Covid-19 Testing Robot Installed in IDF Lab

Saudi Arabia to Allow Israel-UAE Flights Through Its Airspace

Indonesia and the Battle for the Soul of Islam

Civil War Antisemitism

A Message to Our Leaders: Stop Politicizing Jewish Issues

The Campus in Historical Context

Occupation Vs. the ‘Abraham Accord’

September 2, 2020 9:38 am
0

Target Removes Costume Resembling Clothes Worn by Jewish Diarist Anne Frank

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Anne Frank-like costume for sale on Target’s website. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A costume that appears to look like an outfit worn by the young Jewish diarist Anne Frank during World War II and the Holocaust has been removed from Target’s website, a spokesperson for the retailer told JNS on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that as of this afternoon, that costume has been pulled and is no longer on Target.com,” said the spokesperson.

The item description read, “Is your child studying World War II or the Holocaust? Now you can help her transport back in time to the 1940s. They say that dressing up can be an important learning technique and this WW2 Girl costume for kids will be the perfect learning tool.”

Retailers have previously been censured for selling World War II and Holocaust-inspired clothing, and other merchandise. The clothing in this particular case had no yellow star that was worn to designate Jews throughout Europe.

Related coverage

September 2, 2020 9:32 am
0

Ethnic-Studies Requirement for High-Schoolers Passes California Legislature

JNS.org - A bill to require high school students in California to take ethnic studies as a graduation requirement passed...

On Aug. 4, 1944, after 25 months in hiding in Amsterdam, Frank and her older sister, Margot, were rounded up and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. In February 1945, they died of typhus.

Only the girls’ father, Otto Frank, survived after being liberated from Auschwitz by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.